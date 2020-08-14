“Virtual” Longmire Days kicked off yesterday morning with Author Craig Johnson sharing the microphone with noted speaker Marcus Red Thunder followed by a visit to the Sheriff Longmire’s “Office” at the Jim Gatchell Museum.

The event is being held and conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it certainly doesn’t stop the actors or the fans of the show and books to get involved in the fun.

No less than 16 virtual events are planned today through Sunday and organizer Jennifer McCormick commented on this year’s Longmire Days…

McCormick believes having more people across the country and the world participating may encourage new fans who may wish to travel to next year’s 10th Annual Longmire Days in Buffalo.

Ten of the television show’s actors will participate in the event which includes music, commentary, a raffle, and an online auction.

A list of events and information on the raffle and online auction can be viewed www.longmiredays.com.