An agreement was reached between the International Association of Firefighters Union #276 and the City of Sheridan after a collective bargaining effort that began earlier this spring.

A one-year contract was approved by the City Council after reconvening following an executive session on Monday evening.

The contract provides for clarification on contractual language regarding overtime when firefighters are called to an emergency.

The proposal submitted by the union did not call for a pay increase for the contract year.

The contract was approved retroactively to July 1st and will expire on June 30th of 2021.

Clearly both sides were pleased that arbitration was avoided.