The Buffalo Area Chamber of Commerce requested two street closures at the City Council meeting on Tuesday evening… one was approved and a second will need a bit more work before the council will consider the request.

The street closure that was approved was for the Johnson County Fair & Rodeo Parade set for August 1st from 9:30 in the morning until 11am.

The street will be closed from Cotant Family Dentistry on South Main to First Interstate Bank at the corner of Hart Street and Main.

Ray Klein, a Chamber Board member also requested a street closure for a large car show on August 22nd that would coincide with a music festival at Crazy Woman Square…

The council and Police Chief Jason Carder expressed concern over the length of the 5-hour closure and the amount of traffic in town this summer.

Here’s Chief Carder…

Mayor Shane Schrader suggested that the Chamber, the city, and representatives of the downtown business community meet to discuss the proposal prior to the next council meeting.