The Sheridan City Council approved Resolution 48-20 last night, authorizing an employee compensation increase for FY21.

Last week, HR Director Heather Doke outlined the proposal for a payroll increase, explaining that city employees had been saddled with a 13% increase in health insurance premiums during the current fiscal year.

The funds for the pay increase was available last June when the city approved the annual budget but the council delayed the increase over COVID-19 concerns.