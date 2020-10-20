The three candidates for the Buffalo City Council weighed in on how to market the city’s new Tech Park during Big Horn Mountain Radio’s candidate forum yesterday morning.

According to Incumbent Scott Madsen, there has been interest and the city has been focusing its attention on smaller companies…

John Camino believes using the marketing expertise of local realtors would complement the ongoing efforts of the Wyoming Business Council…

According to David Iverson, the city council must play a more active approach to marketing the park to prospective tenants…

The three candidates discussed tight city budget, 1% funding, the city pool, and the Flat Iron Street Project during the candidate forum aired live on KBBS.

The forum can be heard in its entirety at www.bighornmountainradio.com.