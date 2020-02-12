ROAD CLOSURES

I-90 BETWEEN SHERIDAN AND BUFFALO: Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions and Crashes: Multiple Stalled Semi trucks, Right lane blocked NORTHBOUND between Sheridan and Buffalo from milepost 43 to 47, Proceed with caution.

As of February 12 at 10:26 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road

DELAYS

BUFFALO SCHOOLS: 2 HOUR LATE START

ARVADA/CLEARMONT: 1 HOUR LATE START

CLOSURES

SHERIDAN COUNTY COURTHOUSE: In order to get our county employees home safely, we are closing the Sheridan County Courthouse at 1:00 p.m. today, Wednesday, February 12, 2020.=

For questions:

Contact: Sheridan County Commissioners, 307-674-2900

BUFFALO DRIVERS SERVICES: WYDOT DRIVERS SERVICES WILL NOT BE IN BUFFALO TODAY DUE TO ROAD CLOSURES

