The annual blood screenings will continue through Friday from 7am to 10am at the Johnson County Fairgrounds from 7 to 10 each morning.

Offered by the Johnson County Healthcare Center in conjunction with the Wyoming Health Fairs, the center’s Julia Bettinger says it’s a great opportunity for people to get a look at their so-called wellness “numbers”…

The blood screenings are offered annually and culminates with the Health Fair that scheduled for March 21st where the blood results will be available for pick up.

