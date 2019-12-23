The battle over unpaid tax revenue from bankrupt Moriah Powder River aka Carbon Creek and Powder River Midstream is far from over.

The $11 million owed to Johnson County will grow larger when the 2019 taxes come due.

The company has failed to pay any taxes at all since 2014, all the while more and more coal is mined by the parent company’s operations.

According to Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny, the lack of revenue has had a “ripple” effect on the community…

The battle now moves to the courts…

Novotny and other Commissioners around the state are working Wyoming lawmakers to make it more difficult for energy companies to continue to operate without paying the taxes owed to the state and local governments.