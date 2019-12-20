Local donations to the Jim Gatchell Museum have totaled more than $6600 in response to a challenge by an anonymous donor who is willing to match up to $30K before then end of the calendar year.

Donations are tax deductible and can be via a check payable to the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum or through the museum’s website www.jimgatchell.com.

The museum will be closed beginning on Monday through the end of December and Sagewood Gifts & Café has volunteered to accept donations during those last few days of 2019.