And finally, today is the 19th anniversary of 9/11, a day Americans are reminded of the unprovoked attack on the World Trade Center in New York City.

From Fox News, the original broadcast from 9-11-2001:

The nation was forever changed with the attack that claimed more than 3000 victims.

Those of us who lived through that event are reminded to share the memory of that fateful day to those too young to remember… so that it may never be forgotten.