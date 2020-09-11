If you cook it, they will come!

The first “German-style” Oktoberfest is set for tomorrow in downtown Buffalo and there will be food… and lots of it!

There will be lots of bacon, brats, cakes, and German pretzels… and sauerkraut, like 80 pounds of the stuff!

The cooking has gone on all week long at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center, according to one of the organizers, Claudia Todd…

This is a unique opportunity to enjoy an old world culinary event right here in northeastern Wyoming, complete with authentic Oktoberfest beer, with the legendary recipe brewed by Black Tooth Brewing Company in Sheridan.

The event is set to begin at noon at Crazy Woman Square, then moving across Clear Creek to Un’WINE’d from 3 o’clock on.

It will be a family friendly event with admission priced at $5.