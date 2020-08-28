An extension to Wyoming’s current public health orders released yesterday by the Wyoming Department of Health contain no changes.

The orders, which remain in effect through September 15, continue to allow outdoor gatherings of no more than 50% of venue capacity, with a maximum of 1,000 people as long as social distancing and increased sanitization measures are in place.

Indoor gatherings in a confined space remain limited to 50 persons without restrictions and 250 persons if social distancing and sanitization measures are incorporated.

The public health restrictions that apply to restaurants, bars, gyms, performance spaces and personal care services also remain unchanged, as does a requirement that students in schools wear face coverings in situations where 6 feet of separation cannot be maintained. Specific exemptions are listed in the orders.

The Wyoming Department of Health and Governor Gordon continue to strongly recommend the use of face coverings in public settings where it is not possible or reasonable to stay physically apart.