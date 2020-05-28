Being on the receiving end of $1.25 Billion from the federal government at a time of declining tax revenues is welcome news for the State of Wyoming, but according to State Representative Richard Tass, the feds provided some pretty strict guidelines on how the funds could be used…

With funds earmarked for COVID-related costs, the state is still dealing with declining mineral values and an expected decrease in tourism revenue and Tass is adamant that increased taxes is not the answer…

The State Representative expects the legislature to be called back again in late June for a second special session.