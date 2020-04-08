CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies says that their drive-thru mobile food pantries “served over 6,000 food-insecure Wyoming residents at just five locations” during the first week of April. They have scheduled additional food distribution sites and times over the coming months.



“Now, more than ever, Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies is working hard to get fresh and nutritious foods to all families impacted by the current COVID-19 event,” Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies says. “Aside from providing support to over 180 partners across the state, Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled an increased number of mobile pantries to help those households in greatest need of food.”



“These mobile pantries reflect a new ‘drive-thru’ model that protects the public, our staff, and our volunteers, during this time of social distancing.”



The mobile pantries distribute boxes to members of each household which include: a box of shelf-stable itemsa bag of fresh producea bag of protein products. Volunteers are needed to help with up-coming food distribution activities. “During this time, all volunteers must be pre registered,” Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies says.



“Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, to help with food distribution, and to help clean up at some of these events.”



“Please let Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies know if we can count on your volunteer efforts by contacting Myriam at 307-232-4020.”



Additional food distribution activities are scheduled as follows: