A small group of teachers with the Johnson County School District answered a call to service from the Johnson County Healthcare Center last week to create 50 face shields for the hospital’s caregivers to use in dealing with COVID-19.

Last Thursday, Krista Sweckard, along with Julie Snyder and Walter Farwell, offered to create the shields using the middle school’s 3D printers…

Leave it to creativity of teachers to find a way to solve a number of problems like using overhead projector sheets for the transparent portion of the shields to making their own hardware…

As of yesterday afternoon, the final 4 shields of the 50 requested were close to completion.

According to Sweckard, it takes approximately 10 hours to print a set of 8 shields.

A video of the interview and the printers in action can be found on the Big Horn Mountain Radio Network’s Facebook page.