The 2020 Census is in full swing and at 10pm on Friday the 3rd of April, Buffalo and Johnson County are starting off with some outstanding numbers.

The county and city are currently sitting in the #1 spot for self-reporting in the entire state!!!!

Mayor Shane Schrader is reminding residents that they can complete the census online at my2020census.gov or by phoning 1-844-330-2020.

If you feel more comfortable you may also contact the mayor’s office via email at mayorofbuffalowy@gmail.com.

AS of Friday morning, Wyoming as a state is at 33.5% in completing the census… Johnson County 45.4% and Buffalo 54.6%.