Tomorrow is the start of the Labor Day weekend and is considered by many as the end of summer.

This summer has been unusual due to COVID-19, with lockdowns continuing in many parts of the country.

Here in northeast Wyoming, tourism has been thriving as Americans have seeking a safe place to vacation and avoid huge crowds in fear of catching the coronavirus.

Still, it’s important that we all remember why we celebrate Labor Day as it is “dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers”.

Labor Day became a federal holiday 126 years ago and It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contribution’s workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country, all of which has been tested in this very trying year of 2020.