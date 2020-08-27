What was once a bustling office building is now a space teeming with kids that are learning, growing, and connecting.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Bighorns welcomes youth to its brand new facility located at 189 N. Cedar in Buffalo.

The building has been transformed into a modern, inviting Club space, complete with a kitchen, tech center, gym, and teen room.

Parents and community members are invited to tour the new Club on Sept. 1 or Sept. 4, 2020. Tours will be held from 7 – 8 a.m. or 12 – 1 p.m. on both days.

Please RSVP to April by calling (307) 684-9908. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. with limited tours available following the ceremony.

This 10,000 square foot building will provide ample space to safely engage youth with impactful programming based on academic success, good character & citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

The program’s kitchen is named after the late Peggy Drury according to Executive Director Scott Musselman…

It will be a place where kids can utilize their STEM skills to create food dishes and where snacks and meals can be served.

The dedicated teen room will attract older youth into the Club where they can plan for their future through career and college exploration. The gym will serve as a cornerstone of the facility where the community’s children can play organized sports.

Over the past three years, Club membership has grown from 83 members to nearly 200 this year.

According to Musselman, one part of the program that hasn’t changed is the experience and dedication of the program’s staff…

This facility is made possible through the generosity of the citizens of Johnson County. Under the leadership of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, the Buffalo Club has been raising funds to make this dream a reality for Johnson County’s children.

The organization is looking to philanthropists and community leaders to help with the final construction costs of $350,000. For more information, visit bgccw.org/growing