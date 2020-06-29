With so many annual events canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, the announcement that the Johnson County Fair & Rodeo was welcome news for local residents who are looking for more evidence that normal life was returning.

Here’s Fair Board member Laci Schiffer with the announcement…

That concert is set for Friday night, July 24th and the fair and rodeo will run through August 2nd.

According to fellow Board Member Kevin Rodriguez, the fair board wants the annual event to be as normal as possible…

The deadline for rodeo and fair entries is fast approaching, with 4-H and FFA entries due by 5pm on July 16th. Rodeo entries will close at 5 on July 20th.

All entries can be completed online at www.johnsoncountyfairgrounds.com.