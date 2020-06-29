Johnson County Public Health Nurse Manager Trisha Thompson was informed this morning of a new positive COVID-19 test result for a middle-aged female in Johnson County.

Contact tracing and investigation have been completed. No clear source of COVID19 exposure for the new case could be identified. Those identified to be a close contact to the new case have been notified by Johnson County Public Health with proper quarantine measures given.

As travel and tourism increases throughout the summer, the potential for community spread greatly increases.

Therefore, it is imperative that we remain vigilant and practice all appropriate

hygiene and social distancing recommendations, including wearing a face covering when you

cannot avoid close contact, within 6 feet of others.

Johnson County COVID-19 Numbers

Active Cases: 1

Lab Confirmed: 16

Probable: 4

Recovered: 18

Deaths: 1