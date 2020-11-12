Governor Mark Gordon will hold a press briefing at 10am Friday morning to discuss possible actions that may be implemented in the ongoing battle to control the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

The briefing had originally been set for later this afternoon but the time and date were rescheduled yesterday afternoon.

The governor held a Zoom meeting with representatives of the Wyoming business community yesterday to receive feedback on how the state should handle the rise in positive cases throughout the state.

The advice he received was mixed and somewhat contradictory from chamber of commerce representatives and members of the financial community.

While it is imperative that businesses should remain open with little support for a second shutdown, some business leaders supported a statewide mask mandate.

Others questioned the effectiveness of such a requirement.

According to Gordon, the wearing of masks has become a political issue and the support of the business community would be helpful in the success of a mask requirement should it be mandated.

The governor announced that State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist will join him in tomorrow’s press briefing.

The press conference will be streamed on Wyoming PBS as well as the Wyoming PBS Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Big Horn Mountain Radio will also carry the briefing live on its KBBS station.