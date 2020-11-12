A small but patriotic crowd braved a cold morning to honor local citizens who have served the nation in the armed forces.

Veterans Day was once again remembered in Buffalo at the monument at the corner of Main and Fort Streets.

VFW Post 2469 Post Commander Doug Brothers spoke of the importance of Veterans Day prior to the event…

In prepared remarks during the event, Brothers had this to say…

The Veterans Day remembrance included a lying of a wreath by the American Legion Auxiliary, the Boy Scouts’ flag folding demonstration, a 21-gun salute, and a rendition of Taps.