Updates were provided on Friday by the Board of County Commission Incident Management Team in Sheridan and the Johnson County Emergency Operations Center.

Sheridan County has performed nearly 900 COVID-19 tests with only 12 positive cases and all have recovered. No positives have been found in more than a month.

In Johnson County, there have been no new positive cases since April 9th with 143 tests conducted.

The variances approved in both counties now match the fourth round of statewide health orders released by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist last week.

Dr. Harrist advised county health officers her office will not consider any county variances or exceptions unless they are more restrictive except for graduation ceremonies at this time.

In Wyoming, however, there has been another coronavirus-related death… the latest is again in Fremont County.

The newly confirmed death involves an older hospitalized woman who had existing conditions that put her at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus. There have now been 8 reported deaths, 559 lab-confirmed cases and 182 probable cases reported so far from across the state.