COVID-19 positive cases are surging across the state and Johnson County Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Schueler believes we are in the most active stage of the pandemic thus far in 2020…

His comments were made during a press briefing yesterday morning.

During that same briefing, Public Health Nurse Trisha Thompson provided detailed information that supported the benefit of getting tested for the virus…

According to Thompson, a new home test is available free Wyoming resident…

As of yesterday, Johnson County’s current number of positive cases stood at 105 lab-confirmed cases and another 52 that were probable.

In Sheridan County, there were two more COVID-related deaths.

On was an older adult Sheridan County man died late last month who may have had health conditions that placed him at higher risk of the virus.

An older adult woman also died last week, having health conditions that placed her at higher risk for coronavirus.

This brings the number of Sheridan County resident deaths to eight.

These individuals ranged in age from 69 to 90 years old; however, COVID-19 is impacting all age ranges in the community.