During its regular meeting last week, the Buffalo City Council approved an amendment to a Memorandum of Understanding involving the VA Skilled Nursing Facility to be constructed at the Veterans Home at Fort McKinney.

Mayor Shane Schrader announced Amendment One for those listening in to the meeting conducted via zoom…

Council member Travis Lawrence questioned City Attorney Ben Kirven on whether this amendment negated any part of the original MOU signed earlier by the City that involved a water tap to the an existing service ling.

Kirven had this to say in response…

Construction on the new Skilled Nursing Facility is expected to begin next spring and is expected to open in 2022.