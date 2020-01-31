Can the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce be saved?

That appeared to be the primary question on Thursday evening in an ad hoc meeting among members of the Johnson County Tourism Association and a group of concerned citizens that were apparently called to the meeting by Bob Bergner…

Bergner had contacted State Chamber of Commerce Director Heidi Peterson regarding concerns about the struggling local chamber, requesting her attendance at the meeting…

The call for transparency and fairness was a message shared by many, including Kirsten Giles of the TA Ranch….

A new Chamber board was announced in a public meeting earlier this month and since then the chamber’s only employee has resigned and nearly half of the board have resigned or been asked to step down.

Most of those present at Thursday’s meeting questioned whether the Chamber could rebuild a trust with the business community in the aftermath of former CEO Angela Fox’s conviction last year.