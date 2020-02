The month of January was designated as National Mentoring month and Paige Rhoads is one of the local volunteers who serves as a mentor to a young girl in the Buffalo area…

Rhoads serves as Clerk of the District Court in Johnson County and is a graduate of Leadership Johnson County and it was there that she became aware of the mentoring program and the need for adult volunteers.

For more information on the Johnson County Mentoring Program, call 425-1012.