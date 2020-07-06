Law enforcement officers have been under attack across the nation with violent protests taking place in a number of cities.

Here in Wyoming the protests have been peaceful but Buffalo Police Chief Jason Carder told Big Horn Mountain Radio that local law enforcement is ready should troublemakers come to rural Johnson or Sheridan Counties…

Even though local police and sheriff departments generally have the support of local citizens, travelers from other parts of the country may still bring their animosity with them when they travel to northeast Wyoming…

A career in law enforcement might not be popular in these turbulent times but the Buffalo Police Department is looking to fill an office vacancy.