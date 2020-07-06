At the Sheridan City Council meeting tonight, Cpl. Jacob Board, Officer Derek Jensen and Officer Chase Phillip will be receiving the Sheridan Police Department Life Saving Award for their performance in the morning of January 26th, when they provided life-saving first aid to a stabbing victim. In the early morning hours of that day, the Sheridan Police Department received a report

of a man receiving several stab wounds during the course of a domestic violence incident. Officers responded to Woodland Park mobile home park as sheriff’s deputies were unavailable.

Upon arrival, Officers found a male victim sitting on a bedroom floor with a wound indicative of hitting an artery on the victim’s upper right arm. Officers immediately began first aid as the victim began losing consciousness. The wound required Cpl. Board to apply 2 tourniquets and direct pressure to stop the bleeding.

Officer Jensen conducted an assessment of the victim and discovered a second stab wound to the front of the victim’s left shoulder which was attended to. Cpl. Board and Officer Jensen provided direct aid to the victim. Officer Jensen coordinated the life-saving efforts and also coordinated the control of the crime scene. Officer Phillip provided first aid supplies to Cpl. Board and kept the scene safe so life-saving measures could be taken. The police department received praise for the officer’s actions from both Rocky Mountain Ambulance and Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

This tremendous life saving effort deserved recognition in front of the Mayor and Council, but was postponed until this time due to COVID-19 restrictions.