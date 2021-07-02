The Big Horn Equestrian Center will be holding its 33rd Annual Fireworks and Big Horn Lions Club fundraising event on Sunday, the 4th of July.

The event will once again celebrate our Nation’s birthday with a fireworks show that will begin at 10pm on Sunday.

There will be no admission fee, although a $10 donation would be appreciated.

Prior to the fireworks, there will be live music by the band Sidetrack from 6:30 until 9:30pm.

No consumer fireworks or open fires will be allowed. Also, no drones will be allowed on the premises.

Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash at all times.

Please watch the Equestrian Center on Facebook for the day’s schedule and for any updates to the event.

As the 4th of July approaches, it’s important to note that both Johnson and Sheridan Counties have a partial fire ban in effect.

Buffalo Police Chief Jason Carder commented on the ban on fireworks last week…

In addition, state and federally-owned lands have also put similar fire bans in effect.

For county fire bans, visit the websites www.sheridancounty .com or www.johnsoncountywyoming.org.

It is the 4th of July weekend and the staff at the Big Horn Mountain Radio Network wish everyone a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend.