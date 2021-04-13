Last month, Governor Mark Gordon convened an emergency response team to mitigate impacts and seek solutions to the discovery of invasive zebra mussels in Wyoming.

An important piece in the battle against the invasive mussels is the continued need for all watercraft to be inspected prior to entering the state’s waters.

The Aquatic Invasive Check station at the Sheridan Rest Area opened this month and Christina Schmidt with the Wyoming Game & Fish Department commented on the importance of watercraft inspections…

The check station is open Thursdays from noon to 7pm and Fridays from 3 until 7pm. There will be expanded hours beginning next month.