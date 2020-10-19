The Sheridan Community Land Trust has met a longstanding goal as two new trails now open to the public last Friday.

The Link and Kicking Horse Trail – have closed the loop on the Soldier Ridge Trail System while creating more opportunities for people of all ages to experience nature close to home.

Combined, the two trails total nearly three miles on the west edge of Sheridan, connecting Hidden Hoot Trail to Soldier Ridge Trail through the Sheridan Heights Ranch and Black Tooth Ranch. They effectively close what is a loop of more than nine miles of non-motorized, natural surface recreation trail within minutes of downtown Sheridan.