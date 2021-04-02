Sheridan Memorial Hospital (SMH) has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the country for 2021 according to the Chartis Center for Rural Health for the sixth year in a row. Over 800 hospitals were included in the study. The list is developed using the Hospital Strength INDEX, which assesses performance utilizing 37 independent indicators across eight pillars of performance including Inpatient Market Share, Outpatient Market Share, Quality, Outcomes, Patient Perspective, Cost, Charges and Finance.

According to the Chartis Group website, hospitals making the list serve as a benchmark for other rural facilities. The website states that “amidst uncertainty, transition and strain, these top performers are excelling in increasing patient satisfaction, securing better outcomes for patients, managing risk, achieving higher quality and operating at a lower cost than their peers.”

Mike McCafferty, SMH Chief Executive Officer had this to say about the honor…

According to a release by the awarding body, the award is “based entirely on publicly available data and the INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance.”