Newly elected leaders for Sheridan City Council will be sworn in tonight during a regularly-scheduled council meeting.

Mayor Elect Rich Bridger and council members Shawn Day, Steven Brantz, and Kristen Jennings assume their duties after the swearing in ceremony.

During a candidate forum last fall, Bridger spoke of his hope for Sheridan if he were to be elected…

Aside from the ceremony, the council will consider a light agenda at the meeting set for 7pm tonight.

In Buffalo, incumbent city councilman Scott Madsen will be sworn in tomorrow night to continue into his second term.

Newly elected John Camino will also be sworn in, replacing Travis Lawrence, who chose not to seek re-election.

The Buffalo City Council’s meeting will take place at 5pm in city hall tomorrow.