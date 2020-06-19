The Wyoming Game & Fish Department held the draw for resident deer, elk and antelope and nonresident deer and antelope yesterday.

According to Public Information Specialist, Christina Schmidt, any leftover licenses from the initial draw will be distributed through a leftover draw…

The list of leftover licenses will be available on the Game and Fish website starting Saturday.

The application period for leftover licenses will be June 22-26, 2020.

Results of the leftover draw are scheduled to be available on July 9.

Over the Counter License sales then begin on July 13. This includes any leftover licenses after the leftover draw and resident general licenses.