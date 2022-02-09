The Bighorn Mountain Radio staff joins The Derby Club for their grand opening!

We LIVE broadcasted from The Derby Club for their grand opening on 1/28/22.

We had a chance to talk with bartender Braydon Drell who shared information on 307 Horse Racing drinks specials, games offered for playing, simulcast games playing within the building and how off-track betting is different than gambling. Braydon mentioned to come by and try his famous perfected Bloody Mary!

While broadcasting, people were listening! And they heard we were giving away T-shirts for trivia questions!

Offering 51 electronic games, $1 drafts, 10 simulcast screens in the bar area, WYO led-spreader slushies, the best Bloody Mary’s in town, all in a clean and smoke free environment; Sheridan’s 307 Horse racing is located at 1140 Coffeen Avenue, and is open NOW!