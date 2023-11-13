The eighth annual youth-only pheasant hunt on the Bud Love Wildlife Habitat Management Area near Buffalo will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18. On this day, pheasant hunting is restricted to youth only on all lands contained within the Bud Love Wildlife Habitat Management Area. Adult hunters may access Bud Love WHMA that day to hunt other species or assist youth hunters, but may not hunt pheasants.

Youth hunters are defined as ages 17 and under. There is no limit on the number of youth hunters allowed at the Bud Love WHMA that day and they can come and go throughout the day.

All youth hunters must be properly licensed and have a $15.50 pheasant special management stamp, available for purchase at all license selling agents and on the WGFD website.

All pheasant hunters on the Bud Love WHMA are required to wear one piece of fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink clothing while hunting such as a hat, vest, jacket or other visible garment.