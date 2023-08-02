Snowmobilers hoping to ride in Yellowstone National Park without a commercial guide this winter can enter the lottery for permits starting Tuesday. The lottery will be open throughout August at Recreation.gov, and the winners will be notified in early September. Though there won’t be a wait list, unclaimed or canceled permits will be available on the website on a first-come, first-served basis starting Oct. 1. Up to four non commercially guided groups are allowed to enter the park daily, one at each over snow entrance. Each group can have a maximum of five snowmobilers. Permits cost $40 a day with a $6 application fee. Permit holders must be at least 18 on the first day of their trip, and all snowmobile operators must possess a state-issued driver’s license. In addition, snowmobiles must meet the park’s new best available technology standard. Visit NPS.gov/yell and search “explore in winter to find out more.