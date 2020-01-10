The first lady of Wyoming will be the keynote speaker at the 10th Annual Women of Agriculture Summit this Saturday in Buffalo.

Jenny Gordon, wife of Governor Mark Gordon will speak to the Johnson County Cattlewomen’s Association event at the Hampton Inn.

Heidi Stoltz is one of the organizers and explained the purpose of the summit…

Other speakers at the summit include World Master Chef Dr. Victor Matthews on beef trends and Shayle Stewart on understanding the Ag Market and its opportunities.

Lunch will be provided by Mickory’s Catering.

The summit begins at 8:30am and the cost of registration is $45.