Wyoming Works, since being funded initially in 2019, has been successful in providing training opportunities for non-traditional students through the community college system and according to State Senator Dave Kinskey, sharing stories of success at the upcoming special legislative session may help direct more state funds to the program…

Job Training, according to Kinskey should fall in right behind recovery and it is certainly in line with the goals set forth by Governor Gordon, who last year called for increased funding to address the shortage of skilled labor in the trades, in welding, machining, health care and other fields.

Kinskey sees manufacturing playing a crucial role in rebuilding the Wyoming economy…

In the first year, Wyoming Works enrolled more than 165 students with more than $3 million funding individual student grants at the state’s seven community colleges.