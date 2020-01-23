A program to assist non-traditional students in seeking training for new job opportunities was passed by the Wyoming State Legislature last March.

So far, Wyoming Works has been a huge success according to State Senator Dave Kinskey who commented on Governor Gordon’s willingness to add more funds this year to the program…

According to Kinskey, the need for training non-traditional students will continue…

Additional funding for the program will be one of the items on the legislature’s agenda for the session that begins on February 10th.