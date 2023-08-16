Wyoming resident, Kenny Lankford won this year’s NRA Match Rifle Championship. Lankford shot a Remington 700 bolt-action rifle chambered in .223.

The rifle competitions starts with shooting from a standing position at 200 yards. Then comes shooting rapid fire at 200 yards from a sitting position.

After that, there’s rapid fire from a prone position at 300 yards. And finally, slow fire from a prone position at 600 yards.