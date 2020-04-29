Governor Mark Gordon has announced that new public health orders effective May 1 will allow gyms, barber shops, hair salons and other personal care services to reopen under specific operating conditions designed to minimize public health risk from COVID-19.

Other parts of the phased approach involve easing restrictions on day cares and issuing guidance to hospitals allowing them to resume elective surgeries.

According to the Governor, these new orders are crucial to strengthening the Wyoming economy that has continued to work through this health crisis…

However, the Governor issued a cautious warning about the importance of not losing ground in the battle against the virus…

Another part of this phase allows some additional localized approaches to further easing restrictions based on local expertise and health data.

Under modified order Number 1, gyms will be permitted to open on May 1 by adhering to public health guidelines outlined in the new order.

These include limits on the number of patrons in the facility, a requirement that staff wear face coverings, and the closure of locker rooms. Gyms are also prohibited from offering one-on-one personal training and group classes.

Under modified order Number 3, nail and hair salons, barber shops; massage therapy services; and tattoo, body art and piercing shops may also open in a limited capacity on May 1 under certain conditions.

These include operational requirements limiting the number of patrons, screening of patrons and staff for symptoms of illness or exposure to a person with COVID-19, requiring patrons and staff to wear face coverings and eliminating waiting areas.

No business closed through the public health orders is required to open on May 1. Businesses that choose to stay closed are still eligible for assistance from Small Business Administration (SBA) programs.

The Department of Health has also issued updated guidance to hospitals and health care providers outlining how they can resume elective surgeries. That is effective immediately.

Public health order Number 2 limiting public gatherings to 10 persons or fewer has been extended through May 15.