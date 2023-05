The Wyoming Department of Transportation is set to upgrade WyoLink, a statewide emergency communication radio system primarily utilized by law enforcement. The system upgrades will make WyoLink more current while also allowing for easier upgrades in the future. According to Neil Gardiner, WyoLink Support Manager at WYDOT, the long winter set back plans to upgrade the software behind the WyoLink system. WYDOT has scheduled six upgrades to occur this month and 10 upgrades to complete in June.