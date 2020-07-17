The WYldlife Fund enthusiastically is pledging $25,000 towards the I-25 Kaycee to Buffalo wildlife crossing project.

Wildlife-vehicle collisions are common, especially with deer, elk, antelope, and moose and are an increasing trend over the last several decades in North America.

Chris McBarnes, the Executive Director for The WYldlife Fund in Buffalo had this to say about the pledge…

Statewide, over 6,000 animals like deer, pronghorn, elk, moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goats die each year from collisions. This number may even be larger due to underreported crashes.

The interstate currently limits the safe movement of mule deer seeking additional habitat.

This shovel-ready project will utilize exclusionary fencing to funnel wildlife to six existing crossing structures, such as underpasses, bridges and culverts.

This project will also add deer ramps, gates, and cattle guards, as needed. The total project cost is estimated to be $2 million.

The WYldlife Fund is a 501c3 who unites peoples to advance Wyoming wildlife habitat, research, and education.

The newly established Fund is a home for all lovers of wildlife and exists to inject funds on the ground to advance critical wildlife projects.

The WYldlife Fund office in Buffalo is located at 137 S. Main Street.