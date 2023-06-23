The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be meeting with the city of Sheridan’s City Council July 26 to present its annual State Transportation Improvement Plan. The presentation will include information on local projects and discuss future projects and funding. The public is invited to attend. WYDOT will present the STIP as part of the council’s working session, which begins at 5 p.m. in the city council chambers, third floor of Sheridan City Hall. Topics will include a program overview, information on funding, a timeline of the process and details on statewide transportation improvements.