Inflation and staffing shortages have hit the Wyoming Department of Transportation hard. WYDOT has 1,734 employees around the state, and there are 313 vacancies. In District 4, which is northeast Wyoming, WYDOT employs 170 people, and it has about 40 vacancies, the highest of any district. The Department is down mechanics, resident engineers, maintainers and stripers. To apply for a job with WYDOT CLICK HERE.

