The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $8.5 million in contracts for construction projects during its recent business meeting. According to information from WYDOT, the commission awarded a $3.5 million bid to Worland-based McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. for a project involving milling, paving, grading, drainage work, traffic control and other work on approximately 8 miles of US Highway 310/County Road 16 ½ in Big Horn County. The commission also awarded a $140,015 bid to Advanced Electrical Contracting Inc., based out of Sheridan, for a project involving electrical work, traffic control and other work at the intersection of Wyoming Highways 130 and 230 in Albany County. All of the awarded projects in April are primarily funded with federal dollars. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.