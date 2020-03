With nearly 300 bills offered in this year’s legislative session, it’s important to remember that this is a “budget” session first and foremost.

According to State Senator Dave Kinskey, about 80% of the budget has been worked out between the two legislative bodies and the Senate passed a small cut in the budget with a strong message to the state’s department heads…

The Senator remains confident that the remaining 20% will be resolved in the final two weeks of the session.