In an attempt to improve statewide signal coverage and emergency alerting capabilities, Wyoming Public Radio approached the Johnson County Commission last week to request an installation of a booster on one of the towers on Airport Road.

Paul Montoya is Wyoming Public Radio’s Director of Engineering and explained how the installation would benefit local citizens…

The request was approved for a small building and a free standing tower of approximately 35 feet in height, which would meet the guidelines provided by the FAA.

Wyoming Public Radio maintains 28 signals throughout the state and is seeking addition coverage in other areas of the state besides Johnson County.